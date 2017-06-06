About the Role:

Urgent - Lead Contracts Engineer, Engineering - Saudi

An integrated engineering services and manufacturing company operating in Pakistan and the Middle East. Delivering client-specific solutions for projects related to Energy, Infrastructure and Process industry. The integrated package of services encompasses engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, commissioning and maintenance. Multinational company renowned in the region for its quality, safety and on-time delivery of projects and products. All the faculties required to deliver turnkey projects, reside within the company.

Based in Saudi, Jubail.

Responsible for pre-award activities including bid preparation, processing queries from bidders from bidders, preparation of bid evaluation programmes, evaluation of bids, negotiation and award and Contract preparation. Responsible for all post-award activities including Contract Administration, preparation and processing of Adjustment Orders, claims and close out. Experienced in developing Contract strategy and Contract enhancement procedures

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor's Degree.

Minimum Experience:

BSc degree with 10 years total experience, 5 years in related designation. Good written and verbal communication skills - English language. Leadership and teambuilding skills good HSE awareness and commitment.

