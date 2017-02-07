Lead C&Q Engineer - Berlin - Biotech

Vivid Resourcing
Germany,Europe
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
524040
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 5:00am
About the Role:

My Client is a leading pharmaceutical company based in Berlin. They are looking for a Lead C&Q Engineer for an initial 12 month contract with the view to an extension.

The candidate will need experience in commissioning and qualifying a biotech plant extension, ideally a history in working on a sterile filling plant as well as being able to speak German confidently.

Rates are negotiable but are highly competitive.

