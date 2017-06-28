Lead CSA Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Netherlands,Europe Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 595444 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:

My client is searching a Lead CSA Engineer to be based in The Hague for a 12 month renewable contract for a petrochemical project.

The CSA Engineer is required to have experience in:

Concrete

Steel Structures

Buildings

Staadpro, Technosoft, Microsoft office

Preparation of material take off

Worked with German documentation

Be able to Read German documentation



The CSA Engineer will be required to speak English and read German.

10+ years experience in the field of engineering and design of petrochemcial plants will only be considered

