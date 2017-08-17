About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Lead Document Controller to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Perform all supervisory duties required to run the Document Management department* Communicate with Project Manager, Client and Third Parties to agree standards, systems, handover and close-out of project activity to meet project requirements* Liaise with Engineering to ensure the Document Distribution Matrix (DDM) is set up to meet project needs* Assist in ensuring the standard document management system is set up and maintained to support the project* Ensure that departmental work instructions are developed and maintained (if applicable) to complement Global standard procedures* Be involved in developing and maintaining of document management performance targets* Ensure the team are fully trained in all systems and that they work in accordance to the procedures / work instructions and to the project distribution matrices* Facilitate meetings relating to operational interfaces of document management* Carry out inductions of training to project or external personnel of how to interrogate the document management system* Manage a coordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner* Ensure Controlled copy documents are managed to auditable standard* Ensure all project and client ad-hoc requests and reports are completed in a timely manner* Manage the complete and timely project close-out and final handover to meet client and Amec Foster Wheeler legal requirements* Be responsible for ensuring all project deliverables are stored in the EDMS at all revisions and in all relevant formats

Skills / Qualifications:

* Experienced in working in an engineering project group or document management centre* Extensive working knowledge of the oil and gas industry* Specialist knowledge in Oil & Gas document management systems and procedures* Ability to control, direct, supervise and manage the day to day activities with a documentation management centre* Experienced in electronic data formats production and retention requirements* Capable of leading teams* Experienced in writing and maintaining of departmental procedures* Extensive knowledge of Asset information management requirements* Extensive knowledge of project document close-out and handover* Knowledge of file format conversion process* Knowledge of various electronic document management applications* Ability to carry out departmental audits on both the system and the processes in document management* Knowledge of maintenance and administration of the document management system* Ability to carry out performance reviews and appraisals with DM personnel