Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs

About the Role: LEAD ELECTRICAL DESIGN ENGINEER - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Lead Electrical Design Engineer for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Should have a technical degree in a relevant discipline. • Should have 12 years plus experience as a Electrical Design Engineer within the oil and gas industry. • Must have recent experience of the Job Requirements below. JOB REQUIREMENT The Scope of Lead Electrical Engineering covers, but not limited to, the following activities: • Preparation of architecture of electrical system (block diagram and single line diagrams) and relevant protection, schematic and measurement diagrams • Preparation of design criteria and philosophies of electrical network • Preparation of equipment list. MTO and cost estimate • Preparation of electrical load balance (main and emergency), execution short circuit calculations, definition of earthing system and Load Flow, cables sizing (by means of suitable software tools) • Electrical report preparation • Preparation of electrical equipment layout, electrical room, etc. • Preparation of functional and technical specification for power generation for normal, essential and vital loads • Preparation of functional and technical specification for electrical equipment in low, medium and high voltage • Technical evaluation, follow on and approval of vendor documentation • Field engineering activities (cable tray layout, lighting and earthing system, power layout, • Instrument room layout, wiring diagram, cable list. MTO, etc.) Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 90 days on, 15 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Rate: €25.00 per worked hour (non negotiable) after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.