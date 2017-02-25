Lead Electrical Engineer - Combined Cycle Power Plant

Company 
Energy_Jobline
Location 
Saudi Arabia
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
527227
Posted on 
Friday, February 24, 2017 - 9:29am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My client are a major owners engineering company who are looking for a Lead Electrical Engineer to work on a project based in the Middle East. The project is a Combined Cycle Power Plant project.

The ideal candidate would have:
  • 15 years experience
  • Electrical Degree
  • Combined Cycle Power Plant project experinece
  • Have worked for a Owners Engineering company
  • Be willing to relocate to the middle east for the project
Please get in touch.