Lead Electrical Engineer - Combined Cycle Power Plant

Company
Energy_Jobline
Location
Saudi Arabia
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
527227
Posted on
Friday, February 24, 2017 - 9:29am
About the Role:My client are a major owners engineering company who are looking for a Lead Electrical Engineer to work on a project based in the Middle East. The project is a Combined Cycle Power Plant project.
The ideal candidate would have:
- 15 years experience
- Electrical Degree
- Combined Cycle Power Plant project experinece
- Have worked for a Owners Engineering company
- Be willing to relocate to the middle east for the project
