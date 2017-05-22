Lead Electrical Engineer (Offshore)

About the Role:

The Role:

* Lead Electrical engineer in charge of a team of senior and junior electrical design engineers of Offshore facilities.

* Coordinate with electrical and other disciplines lead or senior engineers to ensure full compliance of the project electrical design with the requirements specified on project design scope and on the relevant industry standards.

* Guide the electrical engineers to resolve engineering problems in accordance with industry principles, codes and standards.

* Develop budgets and/or review proposals with estimate of man-hours and cost for design as well as project supervision.

* Oversee design efforts to assure projects are completed satisfactorily on time and within budget.

* Review and approve the electrical drawings, construction and material specifications to ensure that the design and constructions conform to standards and customer requirements.

* Review and approve special study reports, design calculations and design specifications.

* Review and approve BOQ, equipment/materials specifications and selection, construction specifications, testing and commissioning procedures.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Shall have experience of 15 (fifteen) years or more as Senior Electrical Engineer and/or Electrical Engineer in Planning, Engineering and Designing of Extra High Voltage Submarine Cable System Offshore substations, Electrical Equipment, components and System for Off-shore, deep & shallow water oil and gas facilities.

* Shall have very good knowledge of electrical safety codes, Electrical Hazardous area classification codes, international electrical codes, standards & specifications related to Electrical facilities for Off-shore Oil and Gas facilities.

* Shall have knowledge of Power System Study and familiarity with Off-shore Oil production code specifically. ABS code and Coast guard will be an advantage.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* BOSIET - Basic Offshore Safety Induction & Emergency training certification

* Professional or registered Electrical engineer certifications from recognized institutions or certifying boards are preferred.

* B. Sc. Engineering in Electrical or equivalent.

* Valid driving license of Saudi or country of origin is preferred.

* Lifting and carrying things offshore.

* May be assigned as a Discipline Technical Authority (DTA); a person identified as an overall technically competent team member able to address technically complex issues & mentor team members with their technical work.

* May be assigned as a Subject Matter Expert (SME); a person recognized to possess a high degree of knowledge on a particular subject and/or piece of equipment.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.