Lead Engineer - Fire Protection

The Role:
Shall have experience in the Oil/Gas, hydrocarbon, refinery, offshore or
infrastructure Industries and is recognized as specialist in Mechanical
Engineering Field on large to mega Projects.
? Shall Provide Technical and consultation as required.
? Must have thorough knowledge of all types of Fire protections.
? Capable of reviewing the Design drawings and documents, Equipment
specifications / data sheets and materials of Fire protection equipment's and
components.
? Provide guidance to the project Fire protection Design Team.
? Resolves Fire protection engineering issues by applying accepted principles,
codes and standards. Must have through knowledge and hands on Experience
on NFPA and NACE standards
? To provide and support mechanical engineering activities to a Mustang HDP
FEED / Detailed Design projects.
? Approving (as the Lead Engineer) all Fire protection deliverables.
? Planning, coordination & supervision of the production of Mechanical
Deliverables as well as overall coordination for preparation of Deliverables list
for proposals.
? Planning and scheduling of discipline deliverables and activities including manhour
estimating when requested, requesting personnel as identified by the
plan, and supervision of Fire Protection personnel on the project.
? Reviews the Basis of Design (BOD) & Project Execution Plan (PEP) as well as
all Client provided data.
? Coordinating with all disciplines (as necessary) in the preparation and
development of the deliverables and ensuring that other disciplines' input is
incorporated.
? Prepare equipment specifications, datasheets & VDRFs, whilst following all
operational procedures (i.e. incorporating check & IDC comments).
? Performs preliminary/basic sizing of equipment to provide preliminary input to
the MHDP, structural & layouts group.
? Ensures equipment compliance with package electrical, structural & instrument
specifications, as well as applicable code requirements and national /
international standards.
? Prepares enquiry requisitions in PDMC/Pacesetter.
? Evaluates bids & prepares technical bid evaluations & provides input to joint
purchase recommendation.
? Prepares bid clarification questions and handles responses, and coordinates /
chairs technical aspects of bid clarification meetings.
? Updates datasheets and specifications for purchase.
? Reviews all vendor data, solicits specific input from affected disciplines, and
returns comments on 'coded' documents within the allocated timeframe.
? Reports on work status/problem areas/needs on a weekly basis.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
10 years experience
Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Protection
