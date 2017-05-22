Lead Engineer - Fire Protection

About the Role:

The Role:

Shall have experience in the Oil/Gas, hydrocarbon, refinery, offshore or

infrastructure Industries and is recognized as specialist in Mechanical

Engineering Field on large to mega Projects.

? Shall Provide Technical and consultation as required.

? Must have thorough knowledge of all types of Fire protections.

? Capable of reviewing the Design drawings and documents, Equipment

specifications / data sheets and materials of Fire protection equipment's and

components.

? Provide guidance to the project Fire protection Design Team.

? Resolves Fire protection engineering issues by applying accepted principles,

codes and standards. Must have through knowledge and hands on Experience

on NFPA and NACE standards

? To provide and support mechanical engineering activities to a Mustang HDP

FEED / Detailed Design projects.

? Approving (as the Lead Engineer) all Fire protection deliverables.

? Planning, coordination & supervision of the production of Mechanical

Deliverables as well as overall coordination for preparation of Deliverables list

for proposals.

? Planning and scheduling of discipline deliverables and activities including manhour

estimating when requested, requesting personnel as identified by the

plan, and supervision of Fire Protection personnel on the project.

? Reviews the Basis of Design (BOD) & Project Execution Plan (PEP) as well as

all Client provided data.

? Coordinating with all disciplines (as necessary) in the preparation and

development of the deliverables and ensuring that other disciplines' input is

incorporated.

? Prepare equipment specifications, datasheets & VDRFs, whilst following all

operational procedures (i.e. incorporating check & IDC comments).

? Performs preliminary/basic sizing of equipment to provide preliminary input to

the MHDP, structural & layouts group.

? Ensures equipment compliance with package electrical, structural & instrument

specifications, as well as applicable code requirements and national /

international standards.

? Prepares enquiry requisitions in PDMC/Pacesetter.

? Evaluates bids & prepares technical bid evaluations & provides input to joint

purchase recommendation.

? Prepares bid clarification questions and handles responses, and coordinates /

chairs technical aspects of bid clarification meetings.

? Updates datasheets and specifications for purchase.

? Reviews all vendor data, solicits specific input from affected disciplines, and

returns comments on 'coded' documents within the allocated timeframe.

? Reports on work status/problem areas/needs on a weekly basis.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

10 years experience

Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Protection



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.