A Lead GIS Advisor is required to complete a 12 month contract in QLD. You will have the opportunity to work within a company that is rapidly expanding globally and further building their presence Australia with a fantastic portfolio of projects.

The role will be joining the site team and will require you to work with a high level of autonomy and support the team within your own specialism as they further build the division hence they require a highly qualified and experienced professional to undertake this position.

* Experienced GIS professional within the Oil & Gas industry* Good understanding of E&P Disciplines (Geoscience & Engineering)* Excellent knowledge of GIS technology* Awareness of current and emerging technologies* Excellent problem solving skills* Strong business analysis skills* Degree qualified in GIS or Computer Science* Opportunity to work with leading edge technology and the latest software* A minimum of 10 years experience* Experience in working within the Oil & Gas industry* Gathering & Wellsite experience





