About the Role:

LEAD HVAC ENGINEER - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Lead HVAC Engineer for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Should have a technical degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline. • Should have ideally 10 years plus experience as an HVAC Engineer within the oil and gas industry. • Proven professional competencies acquired in the commissioning of HVAC systems. • Knowledge of the HVAC advanced technology, specifications, standards and drawings (P&ID). • Good experience in HVAC systems installation, punch listing and functional tests. • Good operational experience of electrical and instrument HVAC control panels. • Knowledge of F&G detection systems for civil and industrial buildings. • Good operational experience of local controllers, pumps , chillers, air handling units, split units, humidifiers, ducts, dampers, heat exchangers ( heating and cooling medium, electrical, steam ) and winterization. • Good operational knowledge of fired heaters for heating medium. • Good troubleshooting skills for HVAC equipment / systems. • Good technical, communicational and working skills ; • Proactive approach to decision making and team works ; Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 90 days on, 15 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Rate: €25.00 per worked hour (non negotiable) after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.