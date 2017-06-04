Company
Energy Jobline
Location
Abu Dhabi
Category
Engineering Jobs,Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
578777
Posted on
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 2:02am
About the Role:
Our client, one of the best providers of engineering, procurement and construction services is looking for a Lead Instrument Commissioning Engineer.
Responsibility
- Receives Project documentation and understands Scope of Work related to his discipline.
- Report to Commissioning Team Leader as per project Organization chart.
- Lead a team to undertake commissioning activities in small projects.
- Interfaces with other disciplines to ensure integration of activities.
- Implement & test the subsystems as per project commissioning test sheets.
- Preparation of method statements, procedures and routines where required.
- Interface towards Precommissioning and Company personnel.
- Reports on work progress, bringing to notice potential problems or delays and recommends solutions.
- Assist during the database preparation for precommissioning status index and commissioning technical database.
- Plan, Monitor and assist in Vendor activities as required.
- Ensure temporary supplies and commissioning spares are adequate for the subsystem testing.
- Perform inter-discipline checks.
- Compliance in accordance with HSE Standard.
Knowledge Skills and Experience:
- Bachelor degree in Engineering.
- 15 years commissioning experience within the oil and gas industry with at least 4 years in a Lead role in Commissioning.
- Minimum 2 years' offshore experience
- Experience in FAT
- Leadership and Supervisory potentials.
- Good understanding of specific Engineering discipline and interdiscipline activities.
- Knowledge of Commissioning software.
- Good command of written and spoken English.
- Good technical knowledge and skills.
- Good Communication skills.
