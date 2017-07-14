Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 603143 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: LEAD MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEER (ROTATING EQUIPMENT)- DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Lead Mechanical Design Engineer (Rotating Equipment) for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Should have a technical degree in a relevant discipline. • Should have 12 years’ experience as a Mechanical Design Engineer within the oil and gas industry. • Must be a specialist skilled in design of rotating machinery. • Should have Pre-FEED experience and be able to estimate the activities under their responsibility with few basic information. • Must have recent experience of the Job Requirements below. JOB REQUIREMENT The Scope of Lead Mechanical Engineering covers, but not limited to, the following activities: • Preparation of basis of mechanical design • Preparation of functional and technical specification for bid • Technical alignment and evaluation of offers by vendors • Follow up activities • Preparation of equipment list • Experience in detail calculation of equipment by means of suitable software • Definition of piping classes • Knowledge of issues concerning equipment handling and relevant study in cooperation with piping & layout dept. • Mechanical contribute to Process & Instrument diagrams • Review of plant layouts for mechanical issues • Knowledge about main issues concerning material selection, according to international codes • Knowledge of main issues about test (NTD etc) • Knowledge of main issues about weldings (WPS etc) Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 42 days on, 14 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Rate: €25.00 per worked hour (non negotiable) after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.