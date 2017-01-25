About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Lead Mechanical Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Able to identify risks and opportunities and readily take accountability for providing optimized solutions.

Lead and manage multidisciplinary Engineering scopes to provide effective technical support to company operated assets. Exercise authority to group of professionals engaged in complex technical issues.

Ensure work processes and procedures are fit for purpose and implemented to ensure the team is consistently applying sound engineering principles and work is performed in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner.

Review and evaluate recommendations and actions proposed by others. Instruct, guide and train less experienced professionals in development of innovative solutions.

Work at advanced technical level, participate in planning by providing original approaches to practical and economical solutions.

Provide technical advice and guidance on Engineering activities that affect more than one department or operated asset

Plan, organize and carry out special, complex and advanced level studies upon request. Responsible for presenting project proposals, conclusions or recommendations to senior management.

Take course of action necessary to expedite the successful completion of projects.

Manage Engineering discipline resource requests, prioritisation, and governance processes in liaison with operated assets and functional teams.

Proactively manage relationships with colleagues and engineering contractors

Work collaboratively and ensure that team members demonstrate willingness and ability to collaborate with others to achieve key results.

ExperienceSkills/Qualifications

Bachelors or Masters degree in Engineering or Applied Science, and professional registration with IMechE or similar

Extensive broad Mechanical Engineering experience.

Proven track record with Operator. EPC/design experience beneficial but not mandatory.

Strong project development and execution skills.

Strong understanding of value and business drivers.

Experience in managing engineering contractors and service providers.

Strong initiative and orientation towards continuous improvement.

Highly effective relationship builder at all levels, internally and externally.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 911938