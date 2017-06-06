About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Lead Mechanical Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



Successful applicants will be responsible for the leadership, management, supervision and guidance of the day to day activities for delivery of Mechanical Engineering scope. This scope will cover engineering deliverables, planning and scheduling of personnel's workload. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will ensure the competence of Mechanical team group personnel, establishment of fit for purpose and effective planning practices, and creation of procedures and processes within the overall rejuvenation team. In addition, you will be tasked to ensure that the Mechanical team is resourced with the necessary skills, knowledge and numbers in delivering the Mechanical scope.

* Execute all Mechanical Engineering activities and maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture; work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals and plan work in alignment with project schedule* Support Management* Participate in cost and schedule estimates; monitor and report progress using ascribed system* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule; supervise any 3rd work carried out* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZID, Design Reviews, Model Reviews and PEER Reviews; take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met and advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency and be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Mechanical design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Supervise the Mechanical team and undertake staff appraisals and team development* Monitor and report resource requirements; support training requirements for graduates and team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards; ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation