About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Lead Mechanical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide specialist technical/engineering advice and guidance to site/offshore personnel on the operation and maintenance of plant/equipment ensuring highest safety standards, a timely response to queries and minimal disruption to operations

Provide input to the budget preparation process relating to discipline budget

Managing specific budget lines, monitoring costs and ensuring that expenditures are within budget

Contribute to the development of strategies for the maintenance, inspection and operation of plant/equipment to ensure that all plant and equipment meets verification and compliance requirements

Ensure that all activities are carried out in a safe and effective manner and that all interventions are controlled by authorised persons, satisfy statutory and Company standards and that no hazardous incidents or events occur

Undertake in-depth analyses/studies of problems and identify longer-term solutions and/or options. Investigate more complex problems by participating in multi-discipline teams/projects in conjunction with other operations personnel or Technology Department

Prepare scopes of work and economic justification for modifications ensuring they are correctly engineered, documented and reported, and that all maintenance activities/modifications are implemented in accordance with statutory/Company standards and correctly closed-out

Produce budgets and plans for specific studies or modifications, manage the cost control process and ensure closure expenditure is within acceptable % of original budget

Review / develop scopes of work and participates in Basic Engineering to ensure technical solutions are adequately developed so that robust cost estimates are produced

Develop technical solutions that enable Projects and modifications to remain on schedule and within budget

Support Technical Departments in identification, design, validation and implementation of any engineered solution for the field, regardless of its sponsor (Projects or Field Operations through the modification control procedure).



Qualifications / Experience

Suitable engineering qualification with appropriate experience in the oil and gas industry including offshore/site experience

Detailed knowledge of legislation/regulations relevant to discipline

Good knowledge of offshore plant and equipment and maintenance systems

Valid offshore and medical certification (including MIST & EBS)



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914608









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.