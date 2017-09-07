Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
City of London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
616065
Posted on
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 3:23am
About the Role:
My Client is looking for an experienced Lead Mobile developer to be part of a unique and fast paced work environment. Based in the broadcasting industry, my client is looking for someone who is invested into the growth of the company for the coming years.
Key Skills:
* Mobile -SDK
* Swift
* Jenkins
* Strong understanding of Back-End Framework
* Up for a challenge
Location: West London
Role: Lead Mobile developer
Salary: Negotiable ( dependant on experience)
Start Date: ASAP (URGENT)
Type: Permanent
My client is looking to move extremely quickly for the position of Lead Mobile Developer. Please don't hesitate in applying for this position as interviews will be beginning ASAP. Also please feel free to call me on 02071 676 816 to discuss the position further.
