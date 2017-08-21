About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Lead Piping Designer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Lead production and ensuring quality and consistency of common piping deliverables including; Isometrics, Piping GA's, Tie-In Details and Plot Plans* Undertake MTO duties when necessary and assists with the preparation of presentation material, such as videos, animation and plant views* Assure designs are ready for review and comments are correctly resolved* Understand discipline interfaces and how to influence impacts to the benefit of the project* Actively engages in the maintenance of P&IDs* Interface with other disciplines and Execution Centres* Lead a design team, giving clear technical direction, as well as mentoring the more junior engineers in the group* Set achievable goals and targets, with suitable checks and verifications to provide corrective action when required* Use coaching methods and a consultative style to guide others with problem solving and technical queries* Extend the role to the wider disciplines taking responsibility for the design of the plant* Lead work share design effort, ensuring targets are met or exceeded* Provide expertise in pipe support selection and the preparation of SPS designs* Take a lead, hands-on approach with responsibility for all piping design and layout in an assigned area including setting piping layout concepts, assuring quality and consistency and ensuring that safety, operation, maintenance and construction requirements are incorporated* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advice on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications:

* Technically qualified to Bachelor's degree level in a relevant discipline, and/or a qualification equivalent to IEng. or Eng. Tech registration* Proven experience of common CAD systems* Detailed knowledge and proven application in all general piping design / layout aspects* Conversant in commonly used materials of construction, insulation and installed instruments* A thorough understanding of common equipment and capable of routing all major process and utility piping in accordance with P&IDs and project standards, including the impact of specific service conditions on piping design, such as vibration and two-phase slug flow* Experience in more complex piping systems, such as lined and jacketed pipe and the impact of material supply and fabrication on piping design* Capability in undertaking piping layout in critical and novel plant areas* Experience using PDS is essential