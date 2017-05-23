About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Lead Process Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



* Execute all Process Engineering activities* Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals* Support Management* Participate in cost and schedule estimates* Plan work in alignment with project schedule* Monitor and report progress using ascribed system* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Supervise any 3rd work carried out* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZOP, SIL, C&E, Design Reviews and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Process design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Supervise Process team* Undertake staff appraisals and team development* Monitor and report resource requirements* Support training requirements for graduates and team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation