Lead Process Engineer

Ably Resources
London,Greater London,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
524392
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 4:38am
About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES is working with an LNG focussed energy firm who's seeking a LEAD PROCESS ENGINEER in the UK.

Based in London, this is a long-term opportunity for a professional seeking involvement in a challenge environment.

The ideal candidate will have;

*A BSc in Chemical Engineering
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience
*Experience in Process Facilities Design for LNG Liquefaction and Gas pre-Treatment Processing
*Experience in an operational LNG Export facility
*Experience in Pre-FEED, FEED and EPC Phases of a project

Please send CVs in Word format