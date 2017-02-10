Company
Ably Resources
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
524392
Posted on
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 4:38am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES is working with an LNG focussed energy firm who's seeking a LEAD PROCESS ENGINEER in the UK.
Based in London, this is a long-term opportunity for a professional seeking involvement in a challenge environment.
The ideal candidate will have;
*A BSc in Chemical Engineering
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience
*Experience in Process Facilities Design for LNG Liquefaction and Gas pre-Treatment Processing
*Experience in an operational LNG Export facility
*Experience in Pre-FEED, FEED and EPC Phases of a project
Please send CVs in Word format
