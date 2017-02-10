Company Ably Resources Location London,Greater London,England Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 524393 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: 15ABLY RESOURCES is working with an LNG focussed energy firm who's seeking a LEAD ROTATING EQUIPMENT ENGINEER in the UK.



Based in London, this is a long-term opportunity for a professional seeking involvement in a challenge environment.



The ideal candidate will have;



*A BSc in Mechanical Engineering or a relevant discipline

*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience

*Experience in an Onshore LNG environment

*Experience in hands-on Rotating Machinery expertise with equipment including large Compressors & Motors



Please send CVs in Word format

