Lead rotating Equipment engineer

Company 
Ably Resources
Location 
London,Greater London,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
524393
Posted on 
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 4:42am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

15ABLY RESOURCES is working with an LNG focussed energy firm who's seeking a LEAD ROTATING EQUIPMENT ENGINEER in the UK.

Based in London, this is a long-term opportunity for a professional seeking involvement in a challenge environment.

The ideal candidate will have;

*A BSc in Mechanical Engineering or a relevant discipline
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience
*Experience in an Onshore LNG environment
*Experience in hands-on Rotating Machinery expertise with equipment including large Compressors & Motors

Please send CVs in Word format