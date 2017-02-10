Company
About the Role:15ABLY RESOURCES is working with an LNG focussed energy firm who's seeking a LEAD ROTATING EQUIPMENT ENGINEER in the UK.
Based in London, this is a long-term opportunity for a professional seeking involvement in a challenge environment.
The ideal candidate will have;
*A BSc in Mechanical Engineering or a relevant discipline
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience
*Experience in an Onshore LNG environment
*Experience in hands-on Rotating Machinery expertise with equipment including large Compressors & Motors
Please send CVs in Word format
