Lead / Senior Planning Engineer

About the Role:

* Review and understand all relevant documentation pertaining to the project including scope of services, project execution plan, proposal/project schedule (including manpower projection plan), conditions of contractWork within the standard planning/scheduling procedures. Ensure that these procedures fulfil client requirements and develop additional project specific procedures where necessary* Prepare activity plans to accomplish all work required by the procedures and to ensure that sufficient planning resources are provided* Liaise with Client Project Control personnel as necessary* Ensure that all involved parties participate in preparation of items described above and that they agree to their respective elements and approve documents where necessary* Produce current physical progress reports and final job statistics* Prepare and issue project action reports to Project Manager/Project Control Manager* Maintain accurate schedule and control curves in an updated condition.* Analyse schedule trends and produce regular forecasts of schedule performance and issues for project review* Maintain awareness and understanding of relevant systems operated by other department* Identify and control planning engineering interfaces between other Affiliate or Joint Venture Partners* Relevant degree / Chartered Engineer or appropriate experience* Primavera P6 102

Desirable Qualifications:

* Level 3 QCF in Planning/Project Controls* Member of a Professional Institution* Specialist knowledge in project control system (Primavera P6)

