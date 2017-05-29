About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Lead Technical HSE Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Manage the design office based Technical HSE Team reporting within the Operational Management and Project Specific Management Teams* Key interface and management within the wider Design Assurance & Commissioning Department of the Technical HSE Disciplines (Loss Prevention, Process / Design Safety, Environment & Sustainability)* Monitor the Design Office Technical HSE performance* Monitor the project level Design Assurance & Process Safety functions* Functional Chair or significant participant in the range of Technical HSE sponsored and wider project reviews (including HAZOP, HAZID and ENVID)* Responsible for project HSE Compliance in the design phase and overall project Technical HSE performance

Skills / Qualifications:

* Substantial experience in technical HSE predominantly in the upstream oil and gas industry both in the Saudi Arabia and overseas with Study, Concept, FEED and Detailed Engineering experience* Relevant first and preferably further degree level qualifications covering preferably Engineering then Process / Design Safety and / or Environmental disciplines* Preferably Chartered or equivalent status in an Engineering Institution and / or one or more of the relevant Technical HSE disciplines professional bodies* Significant experience in one or more of the Technical HSE Disciplines* Fully conversant with OSHAS 18011, ISO 14001* Has the ability to manage the HSE team and to motivate them and set their work priorities* Experience of being technical HSE lead on large capital projects* Experience in the development of safety studies including, EER, Dropped Objects, TR Impairment, Explosion Overpressure, Ship Impact and QRA / BRA* Knowledge of offshore safety cases and the development of performance standards* Shell systems experience* Experience working in Aramco or the Middle East

