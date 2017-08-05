Learning and Development Regional Manager

Company
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:01pm
About the Role:Do you want to part of the Vestas MED and sit in the core of one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the renewal energy sector globally? Then Learning & Development Manager in Vestas will be the role for you. You will report to the Regional People&Culture Vice-president MED, working in close collaboration with HQ Learning & Talent Management heads.
Department
Vestas Mediterranean (MED) is an independent Sales Business Unit (SBU) within Vestas Wind Systems A/S, covering markets in the Mediterranean region, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Northwest Africa. Vestas MED is responsible for developing these markets in terms of sales, project installation, and customer service.
As Regional Learning & Development Manager you will focus on execution of talent & development strategy in the Region, ensuring the HR global processes related to Induction, Performance and Potential appraisal, Succession Planning and Talent Management and Learning. Your role is key supporting both business and HR business partners in the Region and being anchor point in the Region for all new global initiatives working in close collaboration with HQ in Denmark
Responsibilities
- Represent the Region in global projects and global forums related to Talent, Peformance Management, Development and Learning.
- Participate in the implementation of Performance management, Onboarding and Learning modules transferring from SAP to SuccessFactors. This includes taking on the regional training task and engage with LoB to support and ensure a successful implementation.
- Partake in evaluation and continuous improvement of these processes, and subsequent implementation and change management
- Expert support our HR Tier model as the regional go-to-person for induction, learning, development and talent management (Tier 2).
- Induction Subject Matter Expert in the region, e.g. ensure local induction, ensure global compliance, and follow-up on satisfaction and completion
- Support our HR Business partners with people and team development, e.g. DiSC assessments, team workshops, follow-up on employee satisfaction and performance management
- Talent flow management in region, support talent action planning and ensure matches between talent mentor/mentee
- Oversee our Graduate program in the region
- Support LoB and HRBPs in identifying learning needs and learning solutions in region - and align with our global learning team
- Support regional/functional learning initiatives as relevant and help proactively link competency development to learning needs.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with proven professional record within learning & development projects - preferably with experience from a global organisation. In addition you have:
- Bachelor/ or Master's degree in HR, Sociology, OD, Strategy or other equivalent education
- Experience from large, international company, and preferably experience from working with and within a matrix structure
- Experience with learning design and blended learning solutions is required. Good knowledge of experience learning will preferred.
- Experience with SuccessFactors will be a plus
- Experience in people and team development and assessments, preferably DiSC certified.
- Proven effective training/group facilitation skills - incl. experience in facilitating a webinar.
- Good English skills, both oral and written, is a must
- Stakeholder engagement
- Ability to travel in connection with global projects and forums must be expected.
You have the ability to transform HR knowledge into business value. In addition, your skills range from leading projects, design solutions, communicate and contribute to align HR strategies with Business expectations will be key to succeed. It is also important that you are:
- A good change agent with influencing power
- A trusted advisor and excellent relation builder
- A strategic thinker with deep business understanding
- An excellent communicator
- A skilled stakeholder manager with a consultative approach
- Self-driven & motivated, you are autonomous
- Goal-oriented with a pragmatic approach
- Maintaining focus on our core values: accountability, collaboration & simplicity
We offer a challenging job with excellent opportunities for vocational and personal development at the world's leading wind turbine manufacturer. You will become part of a highly professional and international environment in a strongly expanding industry.
Additional information
The primary work location is Madrid. For additional information about the position please contact: Elodie Gaussens, International Recruiter : 34 91 36 28 052.
WIND. IT MEANS THE WORLD TO US.
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 83 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels.
