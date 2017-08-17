About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is seeking a Lease Accountant to join a Global Oil & Gas Client for a 6 month contract duration with the possibility to a full-time opportunity in Houston, TX!



Description:



* As a technical accounting subject matter expert, works with the business and others in the Finance organization to identify, resolve and document complex accounting issues and transactions.* Works with others in the Finance organization to interpret existing accounting policies and applies to new transactions.* Evaluate various complex transaction structures against US GAAP and IFRS, recommends alternative structures to meet business and financial needs while complying with accounting principles and regulations.* Prepare accounting memoranda providing documentation of the Company's application of accounting principles to specific transactions or events.* Monitors standard-setters for latest accounting regulations, analyzes impact of new/emerging regulations on the company* Works closely with the External Reporting group in the review of Form 10Ks and Qs as well as IFRS annual financial reporting.

The following requirements are necessary for consideration:

* Big 4 Experience* CPA required* Working knowledge of SAP



