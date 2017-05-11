Legal counsel

Spencer Ogden
Taiwan,Far East
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Commercial, Financial and Legal Jobs
561622
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
About the Role:

One of the Internationally renowned Wind developer with a large presence globally is expanding their sales teams across APAC and as such are hiring a legal counsel for their in house legal operation.

This legal counsel role is an excellent opportunity to learn from a global team and practice law across ASIA

This offers an attractive salary and benefits.

To apply to this one chance in a life time opportunity as an legal counsel, please apply NOW with your CV in word format!! This role will not be open long.

Send your CV to clarlynn.tan@spencer-ogden.com

Registration Number: R1658538
Licence Number: 13C6321

For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office

Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321