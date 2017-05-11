Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Taiwan,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
561622
Posted on
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 10:31pm
About the Role:One of the Internationally renowned Wind developer with a large presence globally is expanding their sales teams across APAC and as such are hiring a legal counsel for their in house legal operation.
This legal counsel role is an excellent opportunity to learn from a global team and practice law across ASIA
This offers an attractive salary and benefits.
Apply