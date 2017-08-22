About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Lifting Supervisor, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Focal point for all lifting related activities regardless of division, to support the Regional team to provide safe, repeatable, in-control and efficient lifting operations at all levels.

Facilitate and drive continual improvement to deliver safe, efficient and pragmatic lifting solutions in partnership with the Regional team to systematically manage risk and realise opportunities.

Identifies lifting risk and intervenes, escalate potential issues before they impact safety or business performance

Lead the integration of Regional Lifting procedure requirements in Regional teams work processes.

Share learnings, best practices to promote and deliver common ways of working across the Regional facilities.

Provide technical support and promote simplification and common work processes where applicable.

Provide focal point, working with Regional teams in assessing and managing risk, compliance, learning and conducting verification.

Qualifications/Experience/Skills

Essential

Must be legally authorized to work in the UK on a full-time basis

Must of successfully passed Company Level 4 technical competency assessment

ONC or equivalent qualification in Engineer or Science

Holds demonstrable industry experience in the planning, engineering and management of diverse/complex Lifting operations.

Excellent working knowledge of lifting national and international legislation, standards and best practices.

Strong working knowledge of testing, inspection and maintenance requirements of lifting equipment.

Desirable

Bachelor of Science Degree or equivalent in Engineering or Science

Appointed Persons course or equivalent

Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 915921





