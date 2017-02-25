Company NES Global Talent Location South Korea,Far East Salary $40000 to $60000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Administration Jobs Job ID 527161 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: LNG Project Developer – Chinese ONLY









Summary





My client is one of the representative global Oil & Energy companies headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Currently they’re looking for LNG Project Developer to join their China team.











Job duties





- LNG/NG Project development





- Contracts negotiation





- Document control / Administration work









Requirements





- Bachelor degree in Engineering preferred





- Must have fluent Korean & English language skills





- 3~10 years of LNG project developing experience highly preferred





- Fresh graduates with native level of Korean language skills welcome to apply











Remuneration Package





USD 40k~60k per annum (negotiable) + other benefits













