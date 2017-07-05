About the Role:

My client are a European operating company currently developing a Greenfield FPSO project.



We require a logistics manager to work in a challenging environment, ideally with previous experience of FPSO and Deepwater projects.



The logistics manager will be responsible for a timely, cost efficient service in support of Drilling and Production operations and should have experience in both onshore and offshore operations..



The role will be responsible for offshore vessel and helicopter contracts.





