Logistics Manager, Castrol – Guildford

As part of BP, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for the auto, Industrial and resource sectors, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, and the marine sector.



We are now recruiting for a Fulfilment Manager - Mining to join our team with specific responsibility for our mining and resource customers. The role is primarily concerned with building sustainable processes, procedures and solutions to underpin the offer platform for all channels. Additionally the role contributes to our logistics network design which includes warehousing and distribution.



• Representing our mining customer strategy in the Global Supply Chain (GSC) process documentation, communication to business, continuous improvement from order to supply

• Developing and maintaining the logistics network design including warehousing and transportation and seek continuous improvement opportunities in service and cost performance

• Effectively manage mining related projects, KPIs, safety, quality and asset performance providing leadership and direction to ensure delivery in line with business expectations

• Responsible for being the key point of contact in GSC for mining as subject matter expert

• Acting as the single point of accountability for any offer related discussions with the customer

• Assisting in the development of solutions and offers to customers including the identification of appropriate assets to properly serve our customer base

• Key contributor to tenders, agreements and contracts for customers, including some non-mining customers

• Embedding new systems, processes and reporting requirements across a diverse group of stakeholders and ensuring that they have bought into and support your initiatives

• Continually monitoring and ensuring compliance to standards, systems and processes across multiple operational and project spheres

• Intervening when necessary with regard to inventory issues, in particular when there is a direct risk to customer delivery



In order to be considered for this role, applicants must; have extensive supply chain experience, particularly with regard to warehousing and logistics; be an accomplished analyst - able to use data to drive the design of the future state of our supply chain; be a capable people and functional leader and; be an expert stakeholder manager.



At all times your priority will be to ensure that all tasks undertaken are done so in accordance with BP and regulatory health, safety and environmental policy.



Applicants with experience in the oil and gas or mining industry will be viewed favourably, as will those with prior network development and supply chain modelling experience.



Negligible travel



No



Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.



The Lubricants SPU business manufactures and markets lubricants products and supply related products and services directly to business customers and end-consumers in over 60 countries, and to the rest of the world through local distributors. With over 8000 staff, the business is concentrated on the higher-margin sectors of automotive lubricants (especially in the consumer sector), industrial lubricants and also marine energy lubricants. Customer focus, distinctive brands and superior technology remain the cornerstones of the long-term strategy.



Automotive Australia markets premium, high performance lubricating oils and solutions to customers and consumers nationally.



We have direct sales operations and brand presence all over Australia as well as through our national distributor network. Our focus is on transport lubricants for cars, motorcycles and trucks.



Our premium brand is the Castrol brand and we also market BP branded products. We have clearly defined routes to market; the key ones being OEM franchised workshops, channel partners, distributors, independent workshops, auto accessory shops, mass merchandisers and heavy duty fleets.



