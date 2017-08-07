About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Logistics / Shipping Supervisor to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.



* Manage the movement of materials for AMEC's scope of work for projects. Ensure compliance with all HSE, Legislative, Client and AMEC requirements for movement and shipment of goods onshore / offshore

* Overview the regulations governing the transport of materials both hazardous and non-hazardous by land, sea and air

* Be familiar with warehousing and manifesting programmes

* Manifesting of all sea and air freight to comply with client and project procedures

* Promote Health, Safety and Environment within team

* Liaise and interface with all levels of personnel on project

* Provide leadership to direct reports

* Work with SCM, construction and commissioning teams and suppliers to ensure safe and timely delivery of materials and equipment

* Requisition control and ordering plant and equipment

* Manage and control of container hire, recertification and movements

* Manage materials movements using MMT's providing authority for payment of freight forwarder