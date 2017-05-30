About the Role:

The Role:

The Long Range Planner will have the responsibility:



* Responsible for creating plans and task lists for all maintenance repair activities including:

Shutdown activities across all facilities

Spanning all trades and disciplines within shutdown scopes

Engaging technical, operations, and execution functions

* Consult with other departments to obtain required background and information for job plan clarity

* Ensure all QA/QC requirements are met for work package creation

* Assist with implementation and maintenance of PM programs

* Identify and effectively plan all required resources

* Conduct field reviews

* Ensure documentation is developed and used effectively for history tracking, consistent for future root cause analysis

* Support all required KPIs and formulate required reports whether daily, weekly , monthly or otherwise

* Coordinate with Materials Coordinators and Execution Coordinators to ensure all required spares, material and service contracts are available

* Work closely with Scheduler

* Work closely with field execution teams in understanding labor allocation requirements and work load limitations

* Maintain an excellent working relationship with other project functions, stakeholder and departments

* Ensure all CMMS estimates and actual costs are reportable and accurate



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* 10 years industry experience - Mechanical/Millwright, Pipefitter, Instrument, Electrical, Planning, Project Management, Engineering

* Superior working knowledge of SAP

* Expert knowledge of Maintenance processes and oil sands maintenance programs



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.