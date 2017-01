Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £15 to £16 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523434 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking a Manual Lathe Machinist for a 2-3 month contract based in the Turriff area.



Immediate start.



Candidates must be experienced in manual machining of components and dimension checking.



Own transport essential