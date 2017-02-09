About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance Coach, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide technical assistance in the development of, and work in accordance with the company's maintenance management system.

Maintain a good knowledge of site equipment performance, availability and reliability

Ensure that all the necessary documents plans and trackers are maintained and updated as per requirements

Maintain an overview of the production and operating status of all asset

Approve, check and prepare related maintenance documentation as required

Develop and enhance processes and systems for wider use in maintenance process

Ensure work is carried out in accordance with relevant business needs, plans and priorities.

Ensure work is carried out in accordance with relevant procedures strategies and methodologies

Provide input to and prepare cost estimates for budget purposes as required

Report work progress status to asset and functional reporting lines.

Ensure all interfaces with other processes are clearly defined, and communications are effectively managed.

Implement and record feedback of lessons learned to the maintenance department



Skills & experience

Discipline background in mechanical, electrical, instrument

Understanding of reliability concepts and tools

Good understanding of how to use continuous improvement tools

Communication skills across all disciplines and organisations

Highly motivated and experience in a wide range of maintenance initiatives and implementation projects

Experience and understanding of improvements their value added limitations and operational risks

A working knowledge of Maximo work management system

Relevant employment and experience in a similar role as a contractor or operating company

Good understanding of the application of Performance Standard related maintenance (Safety Critical)

Requires an understanding of maintenance execution analysis, diagnostics, fault finding and the review and improve process



Qualifications

Degree qualified or equivalent, or time-served professional, in a relevant technical discipline-preferred, with demonstrable project or maintenance improvement experience and an analytical mindset.



Contract position



