Maintenance Data Analyst 3

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Title Maintenance Data Analyst III

Job Description * Maintain communications and interface with appropriate Operation, Maintenance and Logistics organizations

* Adhere to the relevant company Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS) / Controls Integrity Management System (CIMS) Systems and procedures and contribute to their review and improvement.

* Responsible for importing, cleansing, validating and analyzing data with the purpose of understanding or drawing conclusions from the data.

* May consolidate and/or present data in charts, graphs, or tables. Focused on improving data quality.

* Help to develop contract work scope, based on provided information from Operations Function owners, Maintenance personnel. technical pre-qualifications and assessments for new contracts.

* In particular have in-depth knowledge of SAP Work Management System, proficient at entering and extracting data in support of site maintenance needs.



Refining & Supply

* SAP Work Management System Knowledge

* Excel spreadsheet

* Working knowledge of maintenance

* Accuracy in handling budgets

* 2 years or more experience as Maintenance Analyst



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.