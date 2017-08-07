Maintenance Data Analyst 3

About the Role:
The Role:
Job Title Maintenance Data Analyst III
Job Description * Maintain communications and interface with appropriate Operation, Maintenance and Logistics organizations
* Adhere to the relevant company Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS) / Controls Integrity Management System (CIMS) Systems and procedures and contribute to their review and improvement.
* Responsible for importing, cleansing, validating and analyzing data with the purpose of understanding or drawing conclusions from the data.
* May consolidate and/or present data in charts, graphs, or tables. Focused on improving data quality.
* Help to develop contract work scope, based on provided information from Operations Function owners, Maintenance personnel. technical pre-qualifications and assessments for new contracts.
* In particular have in-depth knowledge of SAP Work Management System, proficient at entering and extracting data in support of site maintenance needs.
Refining & Supply
* SAP Work Management System Knowledge
* Excel spreadsheet
* Working knowledge of maintenance
* Accuracy in handling budgets
* 2 years or more experience as Maintenance Analyst
About Fircroft:
