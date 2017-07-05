Maintenance Engineer - Operations Readiness

About the Role:

The maintenance Engineer will be responsible for the overall maintenance strategy, as the project goes through the engineering and development phase, and heads towards the project execution and operational phases.

This role will include maintenance of systems and equipment in order to optimise uptime.

Working closely with the FEED and EPC contractor as well as the client team, to ensure effective construction of maintenance processes and databases.



Key responsibilities:



-Develop maintenance strategy to support a wider O&M philosophy

-Responsible for maintenance strategies across variety of facilities including subsea, FPSO, pipeline and onshore facilities

-Introduce and implement CMMS system

-Establish and manage 3rd party support contracts

-Create project team alongside support contractor to enable effective delivery of maintenance programme

-Plan and maintain maintenance activities during start up and commissioning phase through to production



Please note that this role is subject to certain visa restrictions.



Candidates should ideally have previous experience of working on New Build FPSO projects.

