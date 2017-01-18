Maintenance Engineer - Oxfordshire - 6 month rolling contract

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Abingdon,Oxfordshire,England
Salary
£18 to £23 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
519870
Posted on
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 7:45am
About the Role:
ROLE: Multi-skilled Maintenance Engineer
LOCATION: Oxfordshire
DURATION: 6 months
RATE: Dependent on experience
START DATE: ASAP
My client in Oxfordshire are urgently looking for a multi-skilled maintenance engineer on an initial 6 month contract. You will need the following skills:
- 60/40 mechanical/electrical bias
- PPM scheduling
- Some exposure to CNC automated machinery (PLCs)
- Effective communicator
- Willingness to adopt a hands-on approac
Shift pattern = double shifts (6-2 / 2-10)
If you are interested in the role, please send the relevant CV to me and I will call you to discuss the role.
Please only apply if you are able to start working within the next fortnight and live within 1hr commute of Oxford
Regards,
Nathan
Apply