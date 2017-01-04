Company Spencer Ogden Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East Salary £0 to £1 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Management Jobs Job ID 513235 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Experienced Maintenance Engineering Superintendent required for a large client based in Saudi.



Suitable candidates should come from an Aluminium, Power Plant or similar heavy manufacturing industry background. A minimum of 10 years experience in this field is also required with a Mechanical Engineering degree and maintenance or reliability exposure preferred.



The Maintenance Engineering Superintendent should have sound knowledge of maintenance engineering and demonstrate an independent ability to manage/handle high impact/high complexity assignments.



