About the Role:

Experienced Maintenance Engineering Superintendent required for a large client based in Saudi.

Suitable candidates should come from an Aluminium, Power Plant or similar heavy manufacturing industry background. A minimum of 10 years experience in this field is also required with a Mechanical Engineering degree and maintenance or reliability exposure preferred.

The Maintenance Engineering Superintendent should have sound knowledge of maintenance engineering and demonstrate an independent ability to manage/handle high impact/high complexity assignments.

If you are interested in the above role please get in contact ASAP for a detailed further discussion.

