Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £1 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
513235
Posted on
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 6:35am
About the Role:Experienced Maintenance Engineering Superintendent required for a large client based in Saudi.
Suitable candidates should come from an Aluminium, Power Plant or similar heavy manufacturing industry background. A minimum of 10 years experience in this field is also required with a Mechanical Engineering degree and maintenance or reliability exposure preferred.
The Maintenance Engineering Superintendent should have sound knowledge of maintenance engineering and demonstrate an independent ability to manage/handle high impact/high complexity assignments.
If you are interested in the above role please get in contact ASAP for a detailed further discussion.
