Maintenance Manager

Job Purpose:

15 years in the area of Maintenance of Diesel Engines, Hydraulics, Compressors, Vehicles, Pressure Vessels and piping, General Engineering is required.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Prepare Maintenance Plans, Schedules and Check off lists for equipment.

* Assist Division/Operations Managers to prepare Maintenance budgets.

* Equipment Selection

* Vendor Development for manufacturing, maintenance and equipment supply.

* Selection of technical personnel

* Supervision of Maintenance Personnel

* Cost control

* Coordinate with Divisions for Maintenance requirements



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree in the Mechanical/Metallurgical Engineering field



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree in the Mechanical/Metallurgical Engineering field



