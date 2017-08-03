Maintenance Manager

About the Role:
The Role:
Job Purpose:
15 years in the area of Maintenance of Diesel Engines, Hydraulics, Compressors, Vehicles, Pressure Vessels and piping, General Engineering is required.
Duties and Responsibilities:
* Prepare Maintenance Plans, Schedules and Check off lists for equipment.
* Assist Division/Operations Managers to prepare Maintenance budgets.
* Equipment Selection
* Vendor Development for manufacturing, maintenance and equipment supply.
* Selection of technical personnel
* Supervision of Maintenance Personnel
* Cost control
* Coordinate with Divisions for Maintenance requirements
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in the Mechanical/Metallurgical Engineering field
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
