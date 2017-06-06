Maintenance Planner Leader

About the Role:

The Role:

For this position, minimum works are as follows,

? Responsible to provide support services to the Maintenance Division and to supervise and mentor the less experienced engineers in the group.

? Receive, log and process all work orders, ensuring conformance with the latest revision maintenance work order system.

? Prepare detailed job step plans in proper execution sequence, with details of craft man-hour and crew size requirements for each step.

? Utilize extensive knowledge of craft skills and knowledge of the equipment involved and places job steps in the proper sequence to ensure efficient completion of work to meet operational requirements.

? Identify all materials, tools, equipment, and special preparations required for each job step.

? Provide foremen with a completed package for successful execution of maintenance work at minimum cost.

? Ensure that surplus materials are returned to the proper materials handling personnel for eventual return to the Storehouse.

? Arrange for and schedule support service equipment, to coincide with the work order scheduling.

? Ensure that a clear understanding exists of which jobs will be worked in the upcoming week.

? Coordinate daily schedules with maintenance foremen, supervisor and operations foremen and ensure that a complete planning package is attached to the work order.

? Maintain work order and equipment history files and is responsible for checking and ensure data is entered.

? Ensure accuracy of all maintenance performance monitoring data for his assigned area, segment, unit or division.

? Prepare and maximize whole job standards and review the log of existing whole job standards for potential application to current work.

? Operate and utilize CMMS all together with group members.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum 10 years industry experience

A bachelor's degree in mechanical, instrument, electrical or equivalent

Passionate dedication to maintaining safe operations enforcing strict conformance with all government regulations, and applicable company procedures and policies.

Strong decision making abilities under pressure and innovative to generate new ideas.

Prior craft supervisory experience is desirable.

Should have a familiarity of Critical Path Scheduling. Incumbent must possess prior experience with the use of computerized maintenance planning, scheduling and performance monitoring programs.

- Knowledgeable with international standards, petroleum / petrochemical plant materials and equipment.

- Experience of maintenance work control and planning.



