Maintenance Supervisor

About the Role:

The Role:

Plan and co-ordinate all Terminal maintenance work: planned, reactive, modifications, outages and projects, in order to ensure compliance to statutory, business and client requirements and deliver safe, efficient and continuous operation of the Terminal.



Minimum Requirements:

* ONC/NVQ/time served apprenticeship (or equivalent) in a mechanical or electrical engineering discipline

* Contributions/experience in an engineering or maintenance environment in a 24/7 continual process.

* Maintenance planning process & documentation

* Contractor management.

* Meeting team performance targets.

* Knowledge of methods, materials & equipment used in servicing, repairing & maintaining plant.

* Management of change.

* E&M statutory requirements, such as: PSSR, DSEAR, LOLER, etc.

* Maintenance management systems.

* Microsoft Office including Excel.

* Email



The Company:

PX operates on a 24 hour, 7 days a week basis, across a diverse range of low and high hazard industries including power, gas, fuel storage & also in energy trading. The group is continually expanding, providing operations, maintenance and management services and solutions throughout the UK and services to other global businesses and has experience in areas such as the Middle East, Europe and South America.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.