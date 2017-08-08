Maintenance Technican - Electrical

About the Role:
Job title: Onshore Electrical Maintenance Technician
Ref No: 2017-8557
Location: Cruden Bay - Onshore
Project: BP FPS/Landline
Duration: Core Crew
Working Hours: 40 hours per week (10 hours per day over 4 days per week)
Purpose / Role
He/she will be a fully experienced member of the pipelines team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective maintenance (both planned and corrective) of all electrical plant and equipment as well as performing selected operating duties including appropriate isolations under Control of Work.
Prime responsibilities and duties
Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work
Implement all relevant policies and procedures as defined within the Operating Management System (OMS)
Adhere working to a Safe System of Work and eCoW
Understand and undertake the role of competent persons including being an isolating authority required for your role
Requirement to become a Performing Authority and Isolating Authority
Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Electrical maintenance routines as defined in the Maintenance Management System
Operate and maintain the sites Electrical system / equipment including both rotation and static.
Fault find and rectify Electrical systems breakdown
Complete GOC certification
Co-ordinate spare parts requirements and the optimization of electrical spares stock levels.
Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators
Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are on board and the work is ready to be executed
Be prepared to assist all other trades within capability in the performance of safe operations
Deliver full compliance with the OMS, Golden Rules and Site Safety Standard. Ensure strict adherence to AMEC 6 Safety Essentials
Be authorized by BP as a Responsible Electrical Person for nominated pipeline sites
Provides input to recognizing and solving equipment reliability issues
Maintain data quality in creating work requests and closing out work
Progress/maintain all required job competencies as per training and competency matrix
Utilise CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness
Be capable of carrying out general repairs, fault finding, servicing, installation, commissioning of, but not limited to, the following: Gas turbines, Centrifugal and reciprocating air and gas compressors, positive displacement pumps, lube oil systems, diesel engines and generators, boilers and heating systems, ventilation systems and fans, winches, cranes and air hoists, firefighting systems, pumps, deluge, sprinklers and portable equipment
Ensure a clear and concise crew change handover
Be responsible for the safe and efficient carrying out and accurate recording of testing and pre commissioning of electrical equipment and plant, compiling punch lists/as build drawings as necessary
Qualifications/Training
Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
HNC in Electrical Engineering (post 2009 apprenticeship)
NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance or equivalent
COMPEX (Hazardous Areas)
Site safety passport
Experience
Good knowledge of high and medium voltage generation and distribution systems
Good knowledge of electrical fault finding techniques
Fully conversant with rules for certified electrical equipment in hazardous areas
Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
Understanding of process instrumentation
A full understanding of the role of Authorised Electrical Person