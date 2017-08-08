Maintenance Technican - Electrical

About the Role:

Job title: Onshore Electrical Maintenance Technician

Ref No: 2017-8557

Location: Cruden Bay - Onshore

Project: BP FPS/Landline

Duration: Core Crew

Working Hours: 40 hours per week (10 hours per day over 4 days per week)



Purpose / Role

He/she will be a fully experienced member of the pipelines team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective maintenance (both planned and corrective) of all electrical plant and equipment as well as performing selected operating duties including appropriate isolations under Control of Work.

Prime responsibilities and duties

Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work

Implement all relevant policies and procedures as defined within the Operating Management System (OMS)

Adhere working to a Safe System of Work and eCoW

Understand and undertake the role of competent persons including being an isolating authority required for your role

Requirement to become a Performing Authority and Isolating Authority

Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Electrical maintenance routines as defined in the Maintenance Management System

Operate and maintain the sites Electrical system / equipment including both rotation and static.

Fault find and rectify Electrical systems breakdown

Complete GOC certification

Co-ordinate spare parts requirements and the optimization of electrical spares stock levels.

Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators

Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are on board and the work is ready to be executed

Be prepared to assist all other trades within capability in the performance of safe operations

Deliver full compliance with the OMS, Golden Rules and Site Safety Standard. Ensure strict adherence to AMEC 6 Safety Essentials

Be authorized by BP as a Responsible Electrical Person for nominated pipeline sites

Provides input to recognizing and solving equipment reliability issues

Maintain data quality in creating work requests and closing out work

Progress/maintain all required job competencies as per training and competency matrix

Utilise CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness

Be capable of carrying out general repairs, fault finding, servicing, installation, commissioning of, but not limited to, the following: Gas turbines, Centrifugal and reciprocating air and gas compressors, positive displacement pumps, lube oil systems, diesel engines and generators, boilers and heating systems, ventilation systems and fans, winches, cranes and air hoists, firefighting systems, pumps, deluge, sprinklers and portable equipment

Ensure a clear and concise crew change handover

Be responsible for the safe and efficient carrying out and accurate recording of testing and pre commissioning of electrical equipment and plant, compiling punch lists/as build drawings as necessary

Qualifications/Training



Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme

HNC in Electrical Engineering (post 2009 apprenticeship)

NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance or equivalent

COMPEX (Hazardous Areas)

Site safety passport

Experience

Good knowledge of high and medium voltage generation and distribution systems

Good knowledge of electrical fault finding techniques

Fully conversant with rules for certified electrical equipment in hazardous areas

Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards

Understanding of process instrumentation

A full understanding of the role of Authorised Electrical Person



