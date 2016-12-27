Management Accountant - Kuala Lumpur

Company
Leap29
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£8400 to £24000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
508561
Posted on
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 6:03pm
About the Role:An international Oil & Gas company requires multiple Management Accountants to work in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.
6 Month Contracts
Salaries from RM 4,000 8,000 / month
You will be preparing full sets of accounts, preparing monthly forecasts and conducting profit & loss analysis. This could be for business activities in South East Asia or you could be supporting European, African and Middle East markets. If the latter, you will be required to work hours that line up with your market.
Candidates must be based in Malaysia, have a bachelor's degree OR a professional accounting qualification.
Interested candidates, please send your CV to Rob at Leap29
