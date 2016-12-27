Management Accountant - Kuala Lumpur

Company Leap29 Location Malaysia,Far East Salary £8400 to £24000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 508561 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: An international Oil & Gas company requires multiple Management Accountants to work in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.



6 Month Contracts



Salaries from RM 4,000 8,000 / month



You will be preparing full sets of accounts, preparing monthly forecasts and conducting profit & loss analysis. This could be for business activities in South East Asia or you could be supporting European, African and Middle East markets. If the latter, you will be required to work hours that line up with your market.



Candidates must be based in Malaysia, have a bachelor's degree OR a professional accounting qualification.



Interested candidates, please send your CV to Rob at Leap29

