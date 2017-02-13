Management Accountant - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Company Leap29 Location Petaling Jaya - PJS 7, 9 & 11 Salary $12000 to $24000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 524508 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Qualified Management Accountants based in Malaysia who are immediately available to start, please read on as your skills are in high demand at Leap29!



Based in Petaling Jaya candidates will be able to secure a 12 month contract in a global Oil & Gas company. The roles will be challenging and see you working to tight deadlines to support international operations. You will be responsible for preparing full sets of accounts and carrying out profit & loss analysis.



There is a chance contracts will be extended based on performance and company projects.



You will support operations in one of 3 areas:



• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Europe / North Africa



Depending on the region you support you may be required to work shifts that correspond with time zones in that area.



