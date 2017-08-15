About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Marine Manager to join our team in Brunei on the BSP Facilities Rejuvenation Project. This project aims to rejuvenate 79 offshore platforms to ensure ongoing production for the next 25 years. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. AmecFW is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Lead the team in managing Maritime Safety, Support Vessel and Offshore Logistics supply operations are carried out in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner in compliance with Amec Foster Wheeler and Brunei Shell Petroleum regulations and objectives* Lead the development of local talent to future marine management positions* Manage budget related to maritime costs* Manage Maritime Risk controls* Support Project Management by provision of specific expertise in response to Crisis Management to Marine related incidents, providing advice where required