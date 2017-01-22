Marketing Analyst

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Construction Jobs Job ID 520438 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Job Description



Undertake research in Offshore Construction Industry at GCC level.

Review and extract industry related information from various global / local databases and publications.

Regularly update and maintain in-house market models and databases.

Co-ordinate and work closely with the overseas office, providing regular data inputs.



Skills and Experience



Bachelor's degree in Engineering; B.Sc. / B.Eng. / B. Tech.

Hands on experience in Local UAE, GCC markets in Oil & Gas, Offshore Construction.

Previous experience in a commercial, techno-economic role in the offshore construction industry, a technical, economic or market consultancy is a pre-requisite.

Broad understanding of the offshore business, the structure of industry, the economic aspects such as markets.

Analytical skills including data analysis and identifying and troubleshooting problems.

Good understanding of MS Excel including use of formulae and preparation of charts.

Research skills, understanding and extracting information from various databases and industry publications.

Good command of the English language in written and spoken forms.

Should be a self starter, highly self motivated individual.

Be able to work independently and report results and findings to Senior Management.



