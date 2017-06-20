Marketing Manager

Ably Resources
Singapore
Permanent
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 11:23am
About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a MARKETING MANAGER to join our client, a leading LNG organisation, in SINGAPORE.

Based in one of South East Asia's energy hubs, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking professional development and career progression.

The minimum requirements associated with the role are;

*At least 5 years of working experience
*Previous experience in Energy Trading capacity
*Must be fluent in either Japanese or Indian

Please send CVs in Word format