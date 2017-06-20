Company
Singapore
Permanent
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a MARKETING MANAGER to join our client, a leading LNG organisation, in SINGAPORE.
Based in one of South East Asia's energy hubs, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking professional development and career progression.
The minimum requirements associated with the role are;
*At least 5 years of working experience
*Previous experience in Energy Trading capacity
*Must be fluent in either Japanese or Indian
Please send CVs in Word format
