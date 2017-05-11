About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are recruiting for a Material Controller to work on the UKPN ED1SON Alliance.

This role is available immediately based at our office in Darlington, with site visits to London and the South East when required.

The Material Controller will work closely with the project team to control effectively and efficiently, the requisitioning leading to the timely receipt of all materials, plant, equipment, and consumables to support the delivery teams on site and project objectives. To communicate clearly and concisely with all stakeholders to ensure that all requirements are achieved in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler's processes, procedures, internal governance and controls.

Work Scope

* Administering of Project procurement via the company electronic system (Siteman) for plant, equipment and materials in accordance with company processes and procedures, from placement of requisition, through to delivery, goods receipt and purchase order close out, in close liaison with the Project Buyer.* Communicating effectively with all stakeholders in order to achieve the timely delivery, receipt and control of all project requirements.* Building and maintaining of electronic filing and database registers required to support the project and site management process.* Resolving invoice queries.* Assisting with plant, vehicle and equipment on / off hire, damage / loss / theft, over or shortage reporting, non-conformance, scrap and waste management as required. Production of associated reports.* To work within established Company policies and procedures* Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* To demonstrate safety, integrity and commitment at all times* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs

Skills

* Able to listen and follow method statements and risk assessments* Commitment and determination* Highly motivated* Capable of working within excellent Safety, Environmental and Quality organisation

Qualifications

Essential

* Must hold a Full UK Driving License* Good computer skills

Desirable

* Experience in the Transmission and Distribution sector

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.