About the Role:

The Company:

Our client is a shipping and logistics leader.

We are looking a Material man (Stock /Tallyman) for his activities in Bulgaria. He will be involved in the Drilling campaign of an Oil&Gas Operator.

It's a resident position for a project with a start date in July and a duration of 5 to 10 months

Accommodations in Varna are provided by our client.



The Role:

Material man (Stock /Tallyman) will receive instructions from Base Manager, in order to follow up material/equipments preparation before expediting offshore.

Also, he will be in charge of the stock management (warehouse and pipeyard), the material checks, picking, and cargo packing.

He will be responsible for compiling all returned equipment/material information from offshore, in order to keep traceability of cargo and CCU's movements.

He will have a minimum 10 years of experience in drilling activities.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.