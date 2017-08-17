Material/Metallurgical Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

*Support the development of equipment strategies for fixed equipment, that may include non-high priority piping

*Work with PESTRA database to ensure that all pre-population of data is completed from inspection resources, as well as process technical

*Facilitate the equipment strategy development meetings to ensure that high quality equipment strategies are developed

*Engage resources during the Equipment Strategy process to ensure that deliverables are being met based on milestone dates and agreed to timelines



Requirements

*Degree in Mechanical, Metallurgical, or other Engineering Discipline

*Exposure to PESTRA database would be beneficial

*Familiarity with fixed equipment such as vessels, exchangers, boilers, and piping would be an asset

*Individual needs to be a strong communicator, able to work under minimal supervisions and a team player



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.