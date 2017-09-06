Materials Expeditor (SAP)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £12 to £14 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 615918 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Expeditor for an immediate start role with an oil & Gas client.



What we are looking for:



Locally based (around Aberdeen and Shire)



Have working experience experience of SAP



Oil & Gas Materials /Purchasing Expediting background.



Immediately available.



Happy work around £12-13ph



