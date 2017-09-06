Materials Expeditor (SAP)

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£12 to £14 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID 
615918
Posted on 
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 8:08am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Expeditor for an immediate start role with an oil & Gas client.

What we are looking for:

Locally based (around Aberdeen and Shire)

Have working experience experience of SAP

Oil & Gas Materials /Purchasing Expediting background.

Immediately available.

Happy work around £12-13ph