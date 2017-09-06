Materials Expeditor (SAP)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£12 to £14 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
615918
Posted on
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 8:08am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Expeditor for an immediate start role with an oil & Gas client.
What we are looking for:
Locally based (around Aberdeen and Shire)
Have working experience experience of SAP
Oil & Gas Materials /Purchasing Expediting background.
Immediately available.
Happy work around £12-13ph
